মাহিরা খান কি সত্যিই রণবীর কাপুরের সামনে হাতজোড় করে কাকুতি-মিনতি করেছেন? ঠিক কী হয়েছে রণবীর আর মাহিরার মধ্যে? এই রকম বহু প্রশ্ন আপনার মনে উদয় হবে একটা ভিডিও দেখলে | সম্প্রতি মাহিরা খান এবং রণবীর কাপুরের একটা ভিডিও প্রকাশ্যে এসেছে | দুজনে কদিন আগে দুবাইতে একটি অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থিত ছিলেন | ভিডিওটা সেইখানকারই | দেখা যাচ্ছে মাহিরা রণবীরের সামনে হাত জোড় করে তাঁকে কিছু একটা বোঝানোর চেষ্টা করছেন | কিন্তু রণবীরকে দেখে মনে হচ্ছেমাহিরার সঙ্গে কথা বলতে  উনি বিন্দুমাত্র উৎসাহী নন | এই ভাইরাল ভিডিও দেখে অনেকের মনেই ওপরের প্রশ্নগুলো আসা স্বাভাবিক |

এই ব্যাপারে এখন অবধি মাহিরা বা রণবীর কিছু জানান নি | তবে মুম্বাই মিররের সঙ্গে যুক্ত একজন ব্যক্তি জানিয়েছেন আসলে কী ঘটেছিল ওঁদের মধ্যে | মাহিরার নাকি শরীর খারাপ ছিল তাই উনি ওই অনুষ্ঠানে যাবেন না ঠিক করেছিলেন | কিন্তু শেষ অবধি উনি সেখানে যান এবং রণবীর কাপুরকে দেখে বেশ খুশি হন | মহিরা নাকি পরে মুম্বাই মিরর কে জানিয়েছেন প্রথমবার রণবীরকে দেখে উনি ভীষণ এক্সাইটেড হয়ে যান | এবং রণবীরের সঙ্গে নিজের কাজ এবং রইস ছবি করার অভিজ্ঞতা নিয়ে গল্প করেছেন মাত্র | আরো জানা গেছে মাহিরা নাকি ওই ভাবেই হাত পা নেড়ে কথা বলেন | আন্দাজ করা যাচ্ছে ভিডিওটা দেখে সম্পূর্ণ ভুল ধারণা তৈরি হয়েছে দর্শকের মনে |

