সোনালি জমির উপর লাল সবুজ আর হলুদ সুতোর কাজ | কল্কাবেশী পাতা আর আঙুরের থোকা | ঐতিহ্যবাহী যে নক্সা এতদিন শোভা পেত বঙ্গবধূর অঙ্গে তা এ বার উঠে এল খ্রিস্টীয় সমাজের প্রধান পোপ ফ্রান্সিসের হাতে | বাংলার একান্ত আপন বালুচরী সিল্কের আবরণে বাঁধাই করা পবিত্র বাইবেল উপহার পেলেন তিনি | বাংলার অগ্নিকন্যার হাত থেকে |

রবিবার রোমের ভ্যাটিকান সিটিতে মাদার টেরিজার সন্তায়ন পর্বের শেষে পোপ-এর হাতে এই পবিত্র ধর্মগ্রন্থ তুলে দেন কলকাতার আর্চবিশপ এবং মিশনারিজ অফ চ্যারিটিজ-এর সিস্টার প্রেমা |

বাংলার মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর সৌজন্যে ভ্যাটিকানের বুকে একটুকরো বাংলা জ্বলজ্বল করল সন্তায়নের মতো আন্তর্জাতিক স্তরে গুরুত্বপূর্ণ অনুষ্ঠানে |

