অভিনেতা-সঞ্চালক মনীশ পল সম্প্রতি একটা অদ্ভুত পরিস্থিতির মুখোমুখি হন | একটা শ্যুটিং শেষ করে লোনাভলা থেকে মুম্বাই ফিরছিলেন উনি | হঠাৎ বেশ কয়েকজন বাইক আরোহী ওঁকে ফলো করা শুরু করে | পরে জানা যায় ওই বাইক আরোহীরা ভক্ত |

একটা জনপ্রিয় দৈনিকে প্রকাশিত খবর অনুযায়ী মনীশ নাকি প্রথমে ওই বাইক আরোহীদের অগ্রাহ্য করেন | কিন্তু খানিকক্ষণ পরে পরিস্থিতি সম্পূর্ণ পাল্টে যায় | এই ব্যাপারে কথা বলতে গিয়ে মনীশের একজন ঘনিষ্ঠ বন্ধু জানিয়েছেন ( উনিও সেদিন মনীশের সঙ্গে ছিলেন ) প্রথমদিকে মনীশ সব কিছু বেশ উপভোগ করছিল | ওই বাইক আরোহীরা মনীশের নাম ধরে চিৎকার করছিল | কিন্তু কিছুক্ষণ পরে তারা আমাদের গাড়ি ঘিরে জানলায় ধাক্কা মারতে থাকে | তারা মনীশের গাড়ি থামিয়ে ওঁর সঙ্গে ছবি তোলার জন্য এমনটা করছিল | কিন্তু মনীশ ওঁদের উদ্ধত ব্যবহার দেখে গাড়ি না থামিয়ে ওদের দিকে হাত নেড়ে জোরে গাড়ি চালিয়ে সেখান থেকে বেরিয়ে যান |

মনীশ পরে ওঁর অভিজ্ঞতার কথা বলতে গিয়ে বলেন তখন মাঝরাত ছিল | হঠাৎ ২০টা বাইক‚ যার প্রতিটায় ৩ জন করে আরোহী ছিল‚ আমার গাড়িকে ফলো করতে শুরু করে | ওদের মধ্যে বেশিরভাগ মদ্যপ অবস্থায় ছিল | ওদের বাইক আমার গাড়ির এত কাছে ছিল যে আমার গাড়ি চালক বেশ কঠিন পরিস্থিতিতে পড়ে | আমি যদি গাড়ির স্পিড বাড়াতে নির্দেশ দিতাম তাহলে ওরাও বাইকের গতি বাড়িয়ে আমাকে ধরে ফেলতো | কিন্তু এতে অ্যাক্সিডেন্ট হতে পারতো | তাই আমি আমার ড্রাইভারকে গাড়ি আসতে চালাতে বলি | এমন পরিস্থিতির মধ্যে প্রথমবার আমাকে পড়তে হলো |

