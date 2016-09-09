অভিনেত্রী মনীষা কৈরালা ক্যান্সারের মত মারণ রোগকে হারিয়ে আবার স্বাভাবিক জীবনে ফিরে এসেছেন | দীর্ঘদিন অসুস্থ থাকার কারণে অভিনয় জীবন থেকে দূরে ছিলেন | কিন্তু এখন সুস্থ হয়ে ওঠার পর উনি বলিউডে নিজের দ্বিতীয় ইনিংস শুরু করার জন্য প্রস্তুত | প্রমীলা সেনগুপ্ত পরিচালিত প্রথম ছবি মৌলালি-তে একটা গুরুত্বপূর্ণ চরিত্রে দেখা যাবে ওঁকে | কিন্তু রূপোলি পর্দায় দ্বিতীয়বার ফেরার আগে মা হতে চান উনি |

২০১০ সালে নেপালি ব্যবসায়ী সম্রাট দহেলের সঙ্গে বিয়ে হয় মনীষার | কিন্তু দু বছরের মাথায় বিবাহবিচ্ছেদ হয়ে যায় ওঁদের | তা হলে কি দ্বিতীয়বার ছাদনাতলায় যাওয়ার কথা ভাবছেন উনি ? নাকি সারোগেসির মাধ্যমে মা হতে চান ? এইসব প্রশ্নের উত্তর মনীষা নিজেই দিয়েছেন |

উনি জানিয়েছেন পরিবারের সবার সঙ্গেই আমার খুব ভাল সম্পর্ক | কিন্তু তারা সবাই নেপালে থাকে | তাই ফাঁকা বাড়িতে ফিরে আমার খুব একা লাগে | আমি বাড়ি ফিরে কারওর সঙ্গে সময় কাটাতে চাই | তাই আমি একটা সন্তান দত্তক নেওয়ার কথা ভাবছি | ছোট থেকেই আমি একটা বাচ্চা অ্যাডপ্ট করতে চেয়েছি |

একইসঙ্গে উনি দ্বিতীয়বার বিয়ে করারও ইচ্ছে প্রকাশ করেছেন | ওঁর কথায় কে বিয়ে করতে চায় না ! প্রথম দিকে একা থাকতে বেশ ভালই লাগে | কিন্তু তারপর অন্যরকম লাগে | আমার জীবনে যদি সত্যিই কেউ আসে | তাহলে আমি ভেবে দেখব | তবে এই মুহুর্তে সব থেকে দরকারি একটা ফ্যামিলি শুরু করা |

