আমেরিকার ফ্লোরিডার ফ্রান এবং এড গারগিউলার দাম্পত্য পার করেছেন ৫২ বছর | আক্ষরিক অর্থেই এই বৃদ্ধ-বৃদ্ধা পারফেক্ট ম্যাচ | কারণ প্রতিদিন তাঁরা একই রঙের পোশাক পরেন | এক ডিজাইন না হলেও এক রং তো বটেই |

দম্পতির কিশোর নাতি ঠাকুমা ঠাকুর্দার ছবি আপলোড করেছে সোশ্যাল সাইটে | ট্যুইটার থেকে ভাইরাল হতে সময় লাগেনি | অনেকে দুজনের ছবি দেখে কেঁদেও ফেলেছেন | ১৭ বছরের নাতি অ্যান্থনি গিয়ে বৃদ্ধ-বৃদ্ধাকে এ কথা জানাতেই দুজনের মুখে ফোকলা হাসি |

