সে নিজে বিবাহ-বহির্ভূত সম্পর্কজাত সন্তান | আর সে কিনা সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় মন্তব্য করছে সুপ্রিম কোর্টের নির্দেশ নিয়ে !

এমনই ভাব ছিল সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় টেক-স্যাভি উত্যক্তকারীদের | মাসাবা গুপ্তা মান্টেনার উদ্দেশে | তাদের সবাইকে মুখের মতো জবাব দিলেন ভিভ রিচার্ডস-নীনা গুপ্তার কন্যা |

দিল্লি ও সংলগ্ন এলাকায় আগামী ১ নভেম্বর অবধি যেকোনও রকমের বাজি কেনাবেচা বন্ধ রাখার নির্দেশ দিয়েছে সুপ্রিম কোর্ট | তাকে স্বাগত জানিয়েছেন মাসাবা | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় লিখেছেন ‘Yes’ | তাতেই শুরু বিপত্তি |

উত্যক্তকারীরা মাসাবাকে ‘bastard child’ এবং ‘illegitimate west Indian’-এর মতো বিশেষণ দিতেও পিছপা হননি | 

জবাবে মাসাবা লিখেছেন তিনি একজন গর্বিত ইন্দো-ক্যারিবিয়ান তরুণী | জানেন না সেই পরিস্থিতিতে ভয়ে কুঁকড়ে যেতে‚ যে পরিস্থিতিকে সামলাতে পারে না সমাজ নিজে | বাস্টার্ড চাইল্ড এবং ইলেজিটিমেট ওয়েস্ট ইন্ডিয়ান শব্দদুটি আশৈশব শুনছেন তিনি | জানিয়েছেন মাসাবা | এবং এখন আর এতে অপমানিত হন না | বরং শব্দদুটোর আঘাত সহ্য করার ক্ষমতা আয়ত্ত করেছেন | কারণ তিনি বিশ্বের দুজন অতি যথাযোগ্য ( Legitimate ) মানুষের অবৈধ ( Illegitimate) সন্তান | তাঁর এই অবৈধ জিনই তাঁকে লড়াকু মানসিকতা দিয়েছে | তাঁর বৈধতা ন্যায়সঙ্গতা আছে সমাজ বা দেশকে তিনি কী দিচ্ছেন তার উপরে | অন্য কোথাও নয় | তবে কেউ যদি তাঁকে অবৈধ সন্তান বলে আনন্দ পান‚ বলে যেতে পারেন |

ডিজাইনার মাসাবার প্রত্যাঘাত অভিনন্দিত সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া জুড়ে | মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টায় তাঁর পোস্ট ৭৫০০-র বেশি লাইক পেয়েছে |

