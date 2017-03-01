নারী থেকে পুরুষ হয়েছিলেন ট্রেভর ম্যাকডোনাল্ড | কানাডার উইনিপেগের এই বাসিন্দার স্তন বাদ দেওয়া হয়েছিল | অস্ত্রোপচারে বাদ পড়েছিল ব্রেস্ট টিস্যুও | নারীত্ব লোপ করলেও মাতৃত্বের সাধ মুছে যায়নি রূপান্তরকামী ট্রেভরের মন থেকে | তাই অস্ত্রোপচারে স্তনযুগল বাদ গেলেও তিনি বটম সার্জারি করাননি | যাতে সন্তান উৎপাদনে সমস্যা না হয় |

২০১২ সালে প্রথম সন্তান আসে ট্রেভর এবং তাঁর পার্টনার ইয়ানের | সে সময় ‘টেস্টোরেন ট্রিটমেন্ট’ বন্ধ রাখেন ট্রেভর | রূপান্তরকামী ট্রেভর অনুভব করেন সামান্য হলেও দুধ তিনি দিতে পারবেন সদ্যোজাতকে | বহু কষ্ট করে স্বাভাবিক পদ্ধতিতে সামান্য দুধ তিনি পান করান সন্তানকে | প্রয়োজনে সাহায্য নেন বিকল্প পদ্ধতির | যাতে যন্ত্রের সাহায্যে ট্রেভরের ব্রেস্টমিল্ক পান করানো হয় নবজাতককে | পাশাপাশি তাঁর ছেলের জন্য এগিয়ে এসেছিলেন আরও বহু মা | তাঁদের দান করা দুধে প্রতিপালিত হয় দুই ‘বাবা’র সন্তান |

সন্তান প্রতিপালনে এতটাই দক্ষ হয়ে যান ট্রেভর-ইয়ান‚ ফের ‘বাবা’ হবেন বলে ঠিক করেন | আড়াই বছর আগে জন্ম নিয়েছে এই জুটির দ্বিতীয় সন্তান | একেও স্তন্যপান করিয়েছেন রূপান্তরিত ট্রেভর | নিজের অভিজ্ঞতা তিনি লিখেছেন নিজস্ব ব্লগে | শিখিয়েছেন সব ‘রূপান্তরকামী বাবা’-কে | কীভাবে নিজেই বাবা এবং মা হয়ে বড় করা যায় আত্মজকে |

