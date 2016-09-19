অভিনেত্রী পূনম ধিলোঁ মাত্র ১৬ বছর বয়েসে গ্ল্যামার দুনিয়ায় পা রেখেছিলেন মিস ইন্ডিয়া ‘-র খেতাব জিতে | উনি বলিউডে ডেব্যু করেন ত্রিশুল ছবি দিয়ে | পরে প্রযোজক অশোক থাকেরিয়াকে ১৯৮৮ সালে বিয়ে করেন | এই দম্পতির দুই সন্তান জন্মায় মেয়ে পালোমা এবং ছেলে অন্মোল | কিন্তু ১৯৯৭ সালে পূনম এবং অশোক আলাদা হয়ে যান |

অমিতাভ বচ্চনের নাতনি নভ্য নভেলি নন্দা এবং শ্রীদেবীর মেয়ে জাহ্নবী কাপুর ইতিমধ্যেই সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে খুব জনপ্রিয় | দেখা যাচ্ছে পূনম কন্যা পালোমাও পিছিয়ে নেই | ২১ বছরের এই সুন্দরী আপাতত মুম্বাইয়ের যমুনাবাঈ নার্সি স্কুলে পড়াশোনা করেন | কিন্তু ওঁর ইনস্টাগ্রামে পোস্ট ইতিমধ্যেই ভর্তি পার্টির ছবি‚ বেড়াতে যাওয়ার ছবি আর নিজের যোগা করার ছবিতে |

এইসব ছবি দেখে আন্দাজ করা যাচ্ছে পালোমা বলিউডে ডেব্যু করার জন্য তৈরি |

NO COMMENTS

twenty + three =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 18

0 70