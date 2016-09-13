সম্প্রতি অজয় দেবগণ প্রযোজিত‚ বহুচর্চিত ছবি পার্চড এর ট্রেলার মুক্তি পেয়েছি | ছবির ট্রেলার দেখে অনেকেই মনে করছেন এটা একটা মহিলাকেন্দ্রিক ছবি | কিন্তু এই ছবি সম্পর্কে কথা বলতে গিয়ে অজয় বলেন এই ছবি কিন্তু শুধুমাত্র মহিলাদের নিয়ে নয় | এই ছবি পুরুষদের জন্যেও | পুরুষদের ওপর সামাজিক চাপের ফলে তাদের অনেক কিছু করতে হয় যা ওদের করা উচিত নয় | এই ছবি তাই নিয়ে ….’ |

একই সঙ্গে উনি যোগ করেন এই ছবি থেকে মহিলাদের নতুন করে কিছু শেখার নেই | আমার মনে হয় পুরুষদের শেখা উচিত মহিলাদের সঙ্গে কীভাবে ব্যবহার করবে তারা |

কিছুদিন আগে এই ছবির নায়িকা রাধিকা আপ্তের বেশ কিছু নগ্ন দৃশ্য অনলাইনে ফাঁস হয়ে যায় | ফলে বিতর্কের কেন্দ্রবিন্দুতে চলে আসে এই ছবি |

এই ছবি প্রথম ২০১৫ সালে টরন্টো ফিল্ম ফেস্টিভ্যালে দেখানো হয় | সেখানে এই ছবি বেশ প্রসংসিত হয় | এই ছবিতে রাধিকা ছাড়াও‚ তন্নিষ্ঠা চ্যাটার্জি এবং সুরভিন চাওলা আছেন | লীনা যাদব পরিচালিত এই ছবি ২৩ সেপ্টেম্বর মুক্তি পাবে |

NO COMMENTS

five × 3 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 2

0 30