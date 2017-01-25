খুব বেশিদিন হয়নি মেয়ে মিশা জন্মানোর পর সেই খবর টুইট করে সবাইকে জানিয়েছিলেন শাহিদ কাপুর | আর গতকাল ন্যাশনাল গার্ল চাইল্ড ডে-র উপলক্ষ্যে ফের একবার টুইটারে মেয়ের প্রসঙ্গে কথা বললেন উনি |

উনি লেখেন আমি যা চাইতে পারি মিশা তার থেকে বহু গুণে ভালো | মেয়েরা পরিবারের জন্য সেরা আশীর্বাদ | সবাইকে জানাই ন্যাশনাল গার্ল চাইল্ড ডে-র শুভেচ্ছা |

শাহিদ ও মীরার ২০১৫-র জুলাই মাসে বিয়ে হয় | আর গত বছর ২৬ অগাস্ট জন্মায় মিশা | কিন্তু এখন অবধি শাহিদ ভক্তদের সঙ্গে মেয়ের কোনো ছবি শেয়ার করেন নি |

