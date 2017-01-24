এ বার আর স্ত্রী নয় | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় কুকুরের ছবি দিয়েও বিপাকে মহম্মদ সামি | ক্রিকেটারকে নিশানা করে ফেসবুকে বলা হয়েছে তিনি অইসলামিক কাজ করেছেন |একজন তো বলেছে তাঁর নামের পাশ থেকে মহম্মদ শব্দটা সরিয়ে দিতে |

মৌলবাদী মন্তব্যের মধ্যে আরও বলা হয়েছে‚ অর্থ ও যশ পেয়ে পেসার সামি  ভুলে গেছেন ইসলামকে | একজন বলে বসেন‚ ইসলামে সারমেয় প্রেমের কোনও জায়গা নেই |

সাম্প্রতিক অতীতে অসুস্থ বাবা-র ছবি‚ তারপরে পাশ্চাত্য পোশাকে স্ত্রী-র ছবি পোস্ট করে বিপাকে পড়েছিলেন সামি | এ বার সেই তালিকায় যুক্ত হল সারমেয় | একে তো ভোগাচ্ছে চোট আঘাত | তার উপর‚ বারবার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় ধর্মীয় অসহিষ্ণুতার নিশানা মহম্মদ সামি | তাঁর এখন শাঁখের করাতের মতো অবস্থা |

