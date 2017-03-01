পোশাকের জন্য সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় সেলেবদের ট্রোলড হওয়ার ঘটনা নতুন নয়‚ এইবার সেই তালিকায় যুক্ত হলো মোনালি ঠাকুরের নাম | ছোট পোশাক পরার জন্য এক ভক্তের কাছ থেকে সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় ট্রোলড হলেন উনি | এই মুহূর্তে মোনালি কালার্স টিভির রিয়েলিটি শো রাইজিং স্টার এর একজন বিচারক | কদিন আগে উনি ওঁর অফিসিয়াল ইনস্টাগ্রাম পাতায় নিজের একটা ছবি পোস্ট করেন | ছবিতে ওঁকে একটা কালো শর্ট ড্রেসে দেখা যাচ্ছে | এই ছবি দেখে একজন ভক্ত মন্তব্য করে ওঁর ছোট পোশাক নাকি অন্যদের অস্বস্তিতে ফেলছে |

ছবির ক্যাপশনে মোনালি লেখেন গত রাতের ছবি এটা | সবাইকে ধন্যবাদ আমাদের এত ভালোবাসা দেওয়ার জন্য | উনি যখন সবাইকে ধন্যবাদ জানাচ্ছিলেন তখন একজন অনুরাগী কমেন্ট করেন আপনাকে একটা কথা বলতে চাই আশা করি আপনি তাতে কিছু মনে করবেন না | আমি আপনার দারুন ভক্ত | রাইজিং স্টারে অপনাকে একজন জাজ হিসেবে দারুণ মানিয়েছে | কিন্তু সত্যি কথা বলতে এই শোতে আপনি যেসব পোশাক পরেন তা মোটেই পছন্দ নয় আমাদের | আপনি এত ছোট পোশাক কেন পরেন | আপনাকে ছোট পোশাকে দেখলে বেশ অস্বস্তি হয় | আপনি শোয়ের প্রতিযোগীদের সঠিক পথ দেখাচ্ছেন | তাই দয়া করে আপনার পোশাকের দিকে নজর দিন |

মোনালি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে খুব সক্রিয় | তাই এর জবাব উনি সেখানেই দিলেন | উনি উত্তরে লেখেন আমাকে ছোট পোশাকে দেখে কারুর যদি অস্বস্তি হয় সেটা তার মানসিক বিকৃতি | আর এই কারণেই আমাদের দেশ এত পিছিয়ে আছে | এতে আমার কোনো দায় নেই | এটা সম্পূর্ণভাবেই আমার ব্যক্তিগত পছন্দ |

উনি এই কথোপকথনের স্ক্রিনশট নিয়ে নিজের টুইটার অ্যাকাউন্টে শেয়ার করেন | একই সঙ্গে উনি সবাইকে স্পষ্ট করে জানিয়ে দিয়েছেন এই ধরণের হেট ট্রোল মোটেই বরদাস্ত করবেন না উনি |

