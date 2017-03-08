খুব কষ্ট হতো প্রথমদিকে | ছুটে পালাতেন | খেতে পারতেন না | ঘুম আসত না রাতে | এখন অভ্যাস হয়ে গেছে | দক্ষ‚ অভ্যস্ত হাতে শুইয়ে দেন পরম মমতায় | মানুষকে তার চির বিশ্রামের আশ্রয়ে | গত ১৩ বছর ধরে অন্তত ৫ হাজার মানুষকে এভাবেই শুইয়েছেন এই রমণী | জি চন্নামা | চার মেয়ের মুখের দিকে তাকিয়ে বাধ্য হয়ে হতে হয়েছিল সমাধি খননকর্মী |

তরুণী চন্নাম্মার বিয়ে হয়েছিল গণেশের সঙ্গে | কর্নাটকের কোলার থেকে এসে সংসার পেতেছিলেন হনুমন্তপুরায় | স্বামী ছিলেন শ্রীরাম পুরা হিন্দু সমাধিক্ষেত্রের কর্মী | ভুলেও স্বামীর কাজের জায়গার ধারপাশে যেতেন না চন্নাম্মা | এত ভয় পেতেন |

২০০০ সালে গণেশের আকস্মিক চলে যাওয়া বদলে দিল সব | একাজ ওকাজ করার পরে চার মেয়ের মুখের দিকে তাকিয়ে চন্নাম্মা অপারগ হয়ে স্থির করলেন স্বামীর কাজই করবেন |

একজন মহিলাকে কবর খোঁড়ার কাজে বহাল করতে নিমরাজি ছিল প্রশাসন | কিন্তু চন্নাম্মার অনুরোধে সম্মত হয় জেলা প্রশাসন | বেতন ধার্য হয় প্রতি মাসে হাজার টাকা |

সেই থেকে সমাধি খুঁড়ে আসছেন চন্নাম্মা | নইলে সংসারে দুটো ভাত আসবে কোথা থেকে !

পরিবারের অনেকেই বলেছে সরে আসতে | কিন্তু চন্নাম্মা অন্যত্র যেতে চান না | যে কাজ তাঁকে বিপদে খড়কুটো অবলম্বন দিয়েছে‚ সেই জীবিকা ছাড়তে চান না তিনি | কোদাল-বেলচা চালিয়ে খুঁড়ে যেতে চান ৬ ফিট বাই ৩ ফিট গর্ত | মনে করেন‚ এটা কোনও নিছক পেশা নয় | বরং সেবা | মানুষকে শেষ যাত্রায় সাহায্য করেন তিনি |

আরও পড়ুন:  ষাটোর্ধ্ব এই প্রবীণাই কি পার্লে-জি বিস্কুটের প্যাকেটের বালিকা ? জেনে নিন আসল তথ্য

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 88

0 350