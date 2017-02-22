খড়্গপুর রেলস্টেশনের প্ল্যাটফর্ম থেকে পাল্টে গেছিল জীবনের মঞ্চ | কালো কোটের টিকিট বাবু হয়ে গেছিলেন মেন ইন ব্লু-দের অধিনায়ক | এখন আর অধিনায়কত্ব নেই | টেস্ট‚ সীমিত ওভার‚ এমনকী আইপিএল‚ সবজায়গাতেই তিনি শুধু খেলোয়াড় | শুধু ব্যতিক্রম বিজয় হাজারে ট্রোফিতে | সেখানে তিনি ঝাড়খণ্ড দলের অধিনায়ক | দলের বাকি সদস্যের সঙ্গে খেলতে এলেন ট্রেনে চেপে | পাক্কা ১৩ বছর পরে আবার রেলগাড়িতে সওয়ারি মহেন্দ্র সিং ধোনি |

আগামী ২৫ ও ২৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ইডেন গার্ডেন্সে বিজয় হাজারে ট্রোফি খেলবে ঝাড়খণ্ড | প্রথম ম্যাচ কর্নাটক এবং দ্বিতীয় ম্যাচ ছত্তীসগড়ের বিরুদ্ধে | তৃতীয় ম্যাচ খেলা হবে কল্যাণীতে | হাতিয়া-হাওড়া এক্সপ্রেসে প্রথম শ্রেণির কোচে আসেন ধোনি | সঙ্গে পুরো দল |

হয় বিমান | বা নিজের কোনও একটা বিলাসবহুল গাড়ি | দেশের মধ্যে খেলতে গেলে এটাই সাধারণত ধোনির বাহন | এবারও সেটা করতেই পারতেন | কিন্তু তিনি তো বরাবরই চমক দিতে ভালবাসেন | তাই ইনস্টাগ্রামে ছবি দিয়ে জানালেন দিব্যি উপভোগ করেছেন লম্বা ট্রেনযাত্রা | ১৩ বছর পরে |

