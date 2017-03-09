গানেরও যে জাত হয় জানতেন না কর্ণাটকের ২২ বছরের তরুণী সুহানা সইদ | তাই মুসলিম হয়েও রিয়েলিটি শো-এর মঞ্চে দাঁড়িয়ে হিন্দু ভক্তিগীতি গাইতে দ্বিধা বোধ করেননি তিনি | অতুলনীয় গায়কীতে তাঁর পরিবেশনা মন জয় করে নিয়েছিল বিচারকদেরও | উচ্ছ্বসিত প্রশংসায় সুহানাকে ভরিয়ে দেওয়ার পাশাপাশি তাঁরা বলেছিলেন‚ সুহানার গান মুছে দিল বহু বিভেদ | সুহানার গান আর বিচারকদের প্রশংসা মিলিয়ে অচিরেই গোটা কর্ণাটক জুড়ে ভাইরাল হয়ে যায় সেই ভিডিও |

কিন্তু তাঁদের ভুল প্রমাণ করে গর্জে ওঠে কট্টর মৌলবাদী এক গোষ্ঠী | মুসলিম হয়েও হিন্দু ভক্তিগীতি গাওয়ার কারণে ফেসবুকে সুহানার বিরুদ্ধে ধিক্কার জানায় ম্যাঙ্গালোর মুসলিমস নামের একটি গোষ্ঠী | এই ফেসবুক পেজটির প্রায় ৪৬ হাজার ফলোয়ার রয়েছেন | সুহানার তীব্র সমালোচনা করে বলা হয় – ‘‘তুমি মোটেই বিরাট কিছু করনি… তুমি যে ভাবে নিজেকে অন্য পুরুষদের সামনে মেলে ধরেছ, তাতে তোমার বাবা-মা আর স্বর্গে যেতে পারবেন না। হিজাব পরা বন্ধ করে দাও, কারণ তুমি জান না ওটিকে কী ভাবে সম্মান করতে হয়।’’

এরপর ২২ বছরের এক তরুণীর বিরুদ্ধে মৌলবাদীদের এই প্রবল বিদ্বেষের তীব্র নিন্দা শুরু হয় বিভিন্ন মহলে | তারপরই পেজটি থেকে ডিলিট করে দেওয়া হয় সেই পোস্টটি | কিন্তু তাতেও থামেনি অসহিষ্ণুতা | নতুন একটি পোস্ট করে বলা হয়‚ কারও স্বাধীনতায় তাঁরা হস্তক্ষেপ না করতে চাইলেও সুহানার কর্যকলাপকে নিন্দার পথ থেকে সরছেন না তাঁরা |

