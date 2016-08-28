গভীর সমুদ্রের অনেকটাই যে মানুষের কাছে অজানা‚ সে কথা আধুনিক সভ্যতাকে মনে করিয়ে দেয় সমুদ্রের জলে ভেসে আসা বিশালাকায় জলচর প্রাণীর দেহ |

সেরকমই একটি হল ক্যানভে আইল্যান্ড মনস্টার | ইংল্যান্ডের ক্যানভে দ্বীপের উপকূলে ১৯৫৩-র নভেম্বরে ভেসে এসেছিল এই কিম্ভূতকিমাকার প্রাণীর দেহ |

মৃত প্রাণীর চামড়ার রং লালচে খয়েরি | আছে ফুলকো আর ফোলা ফোলা চোখ | ধারালো অথচ ছোট ছোট দাঁত | ছোট নখসমেত পা | কেউ বলেন ওই মৃত প্রাণী আদপে কোনও ধরনের অ্যাংলার ফিশ | যার পাখনাকে পা বলে ভুল হয়েছিল | আবার কেউ কেউ মনে করেন‚ ওটি আসলে ফ্রগ ফিশ | যে প্রাণী নাকি সত্যি পায়ের মতো দেখতে ফুলকার সাহায্যে হাঁটে | যাদের আছে ফোলা ফোলা চোখ | আর চামড়ার রং লালচে খয়েরি |

১৯৫৩-র পরের বছর অগাস্টে আবারও ভেসে এসেছিল একইরকম প্রাণীর দেহ | আজ অবধি তার নাম নিশ্চিত করে বলতে পারেননি প্রাণীবিজ্ঞানীরা |

