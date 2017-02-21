দেড় বছর আগে উদ্ধার হয়েছিল বাবার অগ্নিদগ্ধ দেহ | এ বার একইভাবে রহস্যমৃত্যুর শিকার ছেলে | রবিনসন স্ট্রিটের কঙ্কালকাণ্ডের শেষ সাক্ষী পার্থ দে-এর পোড়া দেহ উদ্ধার হল মঙ্গলবার | ওয়াটগঞ্জের একটি ফ্ল্যাটে | পাওয়া যায় দেশলাই আর পেট্রোলও |

২০১৫ সালের জুন মাসে রাজ্যে সাড়া ফেলে দেয় কঙ্কালকাণ্ড | কলকাতার অভিজাত রবিনসন স্ট্রিটের একটি বাড়ি থেকে উদ্ধার হয় অরবিন্দ দে নামে এক ভদ্রলোকের দেহ | তিনি ছিলেন পার্থর বাবা | সেই সময় ওই বাড়ি থেকে পাওয়া যায় পার্থর দিদি দেবযানী এবং পোষা কুকুরের কঙ্কাল | ওগুলোর সঙ্গে বাস করছিলেন তিনি | সম্ভবত পার্থর বাবা জানতেনও না এতসব ঘটনার কথা |

কঙ্কালকাণ্ডের জেরে পার্থ দে কে কদিন রাখা হয়েছিল পাভলভ মানসিক হাসপাতলে | তারপর ছিলেন মাদার হাউজে | সম্প্রতি ভাড়া নিয়েছিলেঅ ওয়াটগঞ্জের একটি ফ্ল্যাট | সেখানেই বাথরুমে উদ্ধার হয় তাঁর পুড়ে যাওয়া দেহ | একইভাবে পাওয়া গেছিল তাঁর বাবার দেহও |

প্রাথমিক তদন্তে পুলিশের অনুমান পার্থ দে গায়ে আগুন দিয়ে আত্মহত্যা করতে গিয়েছিলেন | তবে আত্মঘাতী হওয়ার আগেই হার্ট অ্যাটাকে মৃত্যু হয় তাঁর | অন্য সম্ভাবনাও খতিয়ে দেখা হচ্ছে তদন্তে |

 

