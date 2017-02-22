আর কয়েকদিন পরেই বিয়ের দিন ঠিক ছিল নাগার্জুনার ছেলে অখিল আক্কিনেনি এবং ডিজাইনার শ্রিয়া ভুপালের | কথা ছিল ইতালিতে বসবে এই ডেস্টিনেশন ওয়েডিং-এর আসর | সেই মতো আমন্ত্রন পত্রও পৌঁছে গিয়েছিল অনেকের কাছে | দুই পরিবারের লোকজন উড়ানের টিকিট ও হোটেল বুকিংও সেরে ফেলেছিলেন |

গত সপ্তাহ পর্যন্ত ঠিকই ছিল সব | কিন্তু তারপরই ঘনিষ্ঠদের ফোন করে বিয়ের অনুষ্ঠান বাতিল করার কথা জানানো হয় | ইতালিতে এই বিয়ের আসরে উপস্থিত থাকার কথা ছিল প্রায় ৭০০ নিমন্ত্রিত অতিথির |

ডিজাইনার শ্রিয়া ভুপাল হায়দ্রাবাদের বিজনেস টাইকুন জি ভি কে রেড্ডির নাতনি | ফ্যাশন ডিজাইনার শ্রিয়ার সঙ্গে নাগার্জুনার ছেলে অখিলের আলাপ হয় একটি ইভেন্টে | তার পর দুবছর প্রেম করেন ২২ বছরের অখিল এবং ২৬ বছরের শ্রিয়া | পরিবারের কাছে নিজেদের সম্পর্কের কথা জানানোর পর গত বছর জি ভি কে রেড্ডির বড়িতে একটি ঘরোয়া অনুষ্ঠানে এনগেজমেন্টও হয়ে যায় দুজনের |

হঠাৎ করে বিয়ের কিছুদিন আগে দুজনেই বেঁকে বসায় অবাক সকলেই | নাগার্জুনা এবং শ্রিয়ার পরিবার দুজনকে বোঝানোর চেষ্টা করলেও কোনো ফল হয়নি তাতে | বিয়ে ভেঙে দেওয়ার সিদ্ধান্তে অটল অখিল-শ্রিয়া | তবে ঠিক কী কারণে এই সিদ্ধান্ত নিলেন তাঁরা তা জানা যায়নি এখনো |

প্রসঙ্গত‚ এই দুজনের বিয়ের পিঠোপিঠিই বিয়ে হওয়ার কথা নাগার্জুনার আরেক ছেলে অভিনেতা নাগা চৈতন্য এবং অভিনেত্রী সামান্থা রুথ প্রভুর | এখন সে বিয়ের জল কোনদিকে গড়ায় কে জানে?

