সোনি টিভির জনপ্রিয় ধারাবাহিক বড়ে ভাইয়া কি দুলহঁনিয়া ‘-র নায়িকা নমিতা দুবে প্রেম করছেন | উনি মডেল-অভিনেতা তুষার শর্মার সঙ্গে বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই প্রেম করছেন | তুষারকে বহু বিজ্ঞাপনে দেখা গেছে‚ এছাড়াও উনি থিয়েটার জগতেও একজন জনপ্রিয় মুখ | নমিতা এর আগে তুঝসে নারাজ নহি জিন্দগী নামের অন্য একটা ধারাবাহিকেও প্রধান চরিত্রে অভিনয় করেছেন |

নমিতা‚ তুষার একে অপরকে কলেজে পড়ার সময় থেকেই চেনেন | তবে গত তিন বছর হলো ওঁরা সম্পর্কে জড়িয়ে পড়েছেন | কিন্তু নমিতা ওঁর এই সম্পর্কের কথা খোলাখুলি মেনে নিতে রাজি নন | ওঁকে যখনি তুষারের ব্যাপারে প্রশ্ন করা হয় উনি উত্তর দেন আমরা মোটেই প্রেম করছি না | আমরা শুধুমাত্র ভালো বন্ধু |

যদিও নমিতার ইনস্টাগ্রামে পোস্ট করা ছবি কিন্তু অন্য কথা বলে | মাঝে মাঝেই নমিতা ওঁর এবং তুষারের ছবি পোস্ট করে থাকেন | কিন্তু আশ্চর্যের বিষয় হলো নমিতার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ার পাতায় তুষার ছাড়া আর অন্য কারুর ছবি দেখা যায় না | আপনারাই বলুন‚ নমিতার নিশ্চয়ই আরো অনেক বন্ধু বান্ধব আছে‚ তাহলে তাদের একটাও ছবি লাগান না কেন উনি?

