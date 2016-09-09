অভিনেত্রী নার্গিস ফাকরি এবং উদয় চোপরা যে কিছুদিন আগে অবধিও প্রেম করতেন তা আর কারওর জানতে বাকি নেই | প্রায় রোজই সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতেও দুজনে খোলাখুলি একে অপরের সঙ্গে ফ্লার্ট করতেন | এমনকী এও শোনা গেল যে দুজনের বিয়ের তারিখ অবধি নাকি ঠিক হয়ে গেছে | এবং শেষ মুহুর্তে উদয় সরে দাঁড়ান | ফলে সম্পর্ক শেষ হয়ে যায় ওঁদের | আর এর ফলে নার্গিস নাকি এতটাই ভেঙে পড়েন যে রাতারাতি কাউকে কিছু না জানিয়ে নিউ ইয়র্কে চলে যান | যদিও ওঁদের প্রেমের কথা গোটা ইন্ডাস্ট্রি জানে কিন্তু ওঁরা কিন্তু তা কখনও খোলাখুলি ভাবে স্বীকার করেনানি | সম্প্রতি একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে নার্গিস উদয়ের সঙ্গে ওঁর সম্পর্ক নিয়ে আলোচনা করেছেন | আর সব থেকে আশ্চর্যের ব্যপার হল‚ উনি সাফ জানিয়েছেন ওঁর এবং উদয়ের নাকি কোনওদিন কোনও সম্পর্ক ছিলই না |

নার্গিসের কথায় উদয়ের জন্য আমি সব সময় শিরোনামে থাকি | আমরা দুজনেই মাঝে মাঝে এই নিয়ে খুব হাসাহাসি করি | আমি স্পষ্ট একটা কথা বলতে চাই‚ আমি কোনওদিন উদয়কে ডেট করিনি | কিন্তু ও আমার জীবনের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ অংশ থাকবে | আমার ইন্ডিয়াতে খুব কম বন্ধু আছে | উদয় তাদের মধ্যে একজন | আর এই কারণে আমি নিজেকে খুব লাকি মনে করি |

