২৩ সেপ্টেম্বর মুক্তি পাবে রীতেশ দেশমুখ এবং নার্গিস ফাকরি অভিনীত ব্যাঞ্জো | এই দুই অভিনেতা জোরকদমে এই ছবির প্রচার চালাচ্ছেন | ছোটপর্দার মোটামুটি সব কটা রিয়েলিটি শোতেই ওঁরা হাজির হচ্ছেন ছবির প্রচার করতে | সেইরকমই একটি শো ড্যান্স প্লাস‚ স্টার প্লাসের অত্যন্ত জনপ্রিয় এই নাচের রিয়েলিটি শোতেও উপস্থিত হন ওঁরা |

nargis-1
ঢেকে ফেলার আগে

 

নার্গিস এই দিনের জন্য নির্বাচন করেন ডিজাইনার রোহিত গান্ধী এবং রাহুল খান্নার ডিজাইন করা একটা ঘন নীল গাউন | গাউনটার ডিজাইন এমন যে ক্লিভেজ দেখা যেতে বাধ্য | কিন্তু নার্গিস যথেষ্ট সুন্দরভাবে এই পোশাক ক্যারি করছিলেন | এবং ওঁকে কোন অংশেই অশ্লীল দেখাচ্ছিল না | কিন্তু শোয়ের নির্মাতাদের মতে এই শো যেহেতু ফ্যামেলি শো তাই ক্লিভেজ ঢেকে ফেলতে অনুরোধ করা হয় নর্গিসকে |

nargis-2
পিন আপ করার পরে

 

শোনা যাচ্ছে নার্গিসকে প্রথম এই ব্যাপারে অনুরোধ করেন এই শোয়ের সহযোগী পরিচালকেরা | কিন্তু নার্গিস তাদের কথায় পাত্তা না দিয়ে ওইভাবেই শ্যুটিং শুরু করতে বলেন | তখন নাকি শোয়ের পরিচালক স্বয়ং এসে নায়িকাকে জানান ওঁর পোশাকের সামনের অংশ পিন আপ করতে | এইবার নার্গিস আর কোনরকম প্রতিবাদ করেননি | এবং পরিচালকের কথা অনুযায়ী গাউনের সামনের অংশ পিন দিয়ে আটকে নেন | যদিও শোনা যাচ্ছে এর পরেও নার্গিসকে দেখে খুব একটা খুশি হতে পারেন নি শোয়ের নির্মাতারা |

