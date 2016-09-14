বিশ্বাস করুন বা না করুন নওয়াজউদ্দিন সিদ্দিকি এবং সুপারস্টার রজনীকান্তের মধ্যে একটা অদ্ভুত যোগাযোগ আছে | সম্প্রতি একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে নওয়াজ এই যোগাযোগের কথা নিজেই জানিয়েছেন | ওঁকে প্রশ্ন করার হয় রাধিকা আপ্তে নাকি এমি জ্যাকসন‚ এই দুই নায়িকার মধ্যে ওঁর কাকে বেশি পছন্দ | এই প্রশ্নের উত্তর দিতে গিয়ে উনি রজনীকান্তের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগের কথা জানিয়েছেন | ওঁর কথায়‚ দিন হলো এই জিনিসটা আমি লক্ষ্য করেছি | আমি যে যে অভিনেত্রীর সঙ্গে কাজ করেছি‚ তারা তাদের পরবর্তী ছবি রজনীকান্তের বিপরীতে কাজ পেয়েছেন | এটা কিন্তু সত্যি‚ রাধিকার সঙ্গে নওয়াজ মাঞ্ঝি দ্য মাউন্টেন ম্যান করেছেন | আর তারপরেই রাধিকা রজনীকান্তের বিপরীতে কাবালি ছবিতে অভিনয় করার সুযোগ পান | আর তারপর এমি জ্যকসনের কথাই ধরুন‚ উনি নওয়াজউদ্দিনের সঙ্গে ফ্রিকি আলি ছবিতে ছিলেন | আর এখন উনি রজনীকান্তের সঙ্গে .ছবিতে অভিনয় করছেন |

এমি অবশ্য নওয়াজউদ্দিনকে ওঁর লাকি চার্ম মেনে নিয়েছেন | উনি জানিয়েছেন রজনীকান্তের সঙ্গে অভিনয় করার আগে একটা ঠিকঠাক ছবি করা উচিত সবার | আমার ফ্রিকি আলি করতে গিয়ে সেই অভিজ্ঞতা হয়ে গেছে |

ফ্রিকি আলি ৯ সেপ্টেম্বর মুক্তি পেয়েছে | নওয়াজউদ্দিন এমনিতে প্রায় প্রতিটা ছবিতেই সিরিয়াস অভিনয় করার জন্য পরিচিত | কিন্তু এই ছবিতে ওঁর কমিক দিকটা দেখা গেছে | ছবির ট্রেলার সবার পছন্দ হলেও বক্স অফিসে সেই ভাবে ছাপ ফেলতে পারে নি সলমন খানের ভাই সোহেল খান পরিচালিত এই ছবি |

NO COMMENTS

5 × 2 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 17

0 36