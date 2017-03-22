বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই শোনা যাচ্ছে অভিনেতা নওয়াজউদ্দিন সিদ্দিকি এবং ওঁর স্ত্রী অঞ্জলির বিবাহিত জীবনে নাকি সমস্যা তৈরি হয়েছে | এবং এর ফলে অঞ্জলি তাঁদের দুই সন্তান‚ মেয়ে শোরা আর ছেলে ইয়ানিকে নিয়ে নওয়াজের বাড়ি ছেড়ে তাঁর বাবা মায়ের সঙ্গে থাকছেন | এবং ওঁরা নাকি বিবাহবিচ্ছেদের সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছেন | এতদিন এই ব্যাপারে কোনোরকম মন্তব্য না করলেও অবশেষে নওয়াজুদ্দিন সত্যিটা কী জানিয়েছেন |

একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে এই ব্যাপারে নওয়াজউদ্দিনকে প্রশ্ন করা হলে উনি সবটাই গুজব বলে উড়িয়ে দিয়েছেন | ওঁর কথায় আমার মনে হয় খ্যাতির কারণে এইসব গুজব ছাড়ায় | এগুলো খুবই হাস্যকর | আমাদের বিবাহিত জীবনে কোনরকম সমস্যা নেই এবং আমরা আনন্দে আছি | আমাদের দুই সন্তানের মা-বাবা আমি আর অঞ্জলি জীবনের খারাপ এবং ভালো সময়ের মধ্যে দিয়ে গিয়েছি | আজকাল এইসব খবর শুনলে হেসে উড়িয়ে দিই |

অন্যদিকে গত শুক্রবার নওয়াজের স্ত্রী অঞ্জলি ফেসবুকে একটা পারিবারিক ছবি পোস্ট করেন | ছবির ক্যাপশনে উনি লেখেন এতগুলো বছর কেটে গেল তোমার সঙ্গে | তুমি বাবা এবং আমার প্রেমিক হিসেবে দুর্দান্ত | আমি তোমার সঙ্গে ভীষণ খুশি | আর আমি দেখতে পাচ্ছি শেষ অবধি আমি তোমার সঙ্গে এমনই খুশি থাকবো |

নওয়াজউদ্দিন এবং ওঁর স্ত্রী অঞ্জলির কথা থেকে স্পষ্ট যে ওঁদের বিবাহবিচ্ছেদের খবরটা গুজব ছাড়া কিছুই নয় |

