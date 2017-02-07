গত এক মাস ধরে বিয়ের তোড়জোড় নিয়ে ব্যস্ত আছেন অভিনেতা নীল নীতিন মুকেশ | জনি গদ্দার এই মাসের ৯ তারিখে সাত পাকে বাঁধা পড়বেন রুক্মিণী সহায়ের সঙ্গে | বিয়ের আসর বসবে রাজস্থানের উদয়পুরে | শোনা যাচ্ছে ইতিমধ্যে গত কাল রাত একটা সুফি পারফর্মেন্স দিয়ে বিয়ের উৎসব শুরু হয়ে গেছে | আজকে দুই বাড়ির সদস্যরা বর কনেকে আশীর্বাদ করবেন | ৮ তারিখে অনুষ্ঠিত হবে সঙ্গীত | নীল রবিবারেই উদয়পুর পৌঁছে গেছেন | নীল জানিয়েছেন আমি সব সময় বিশ্বাস করেছি বিয়ে মানে দুই পরিবারের মিলন | আমরা এখন অতিথিদের ওয়েলকাম করতে ব্যস্ত | উনি আরো জানিয়েছেন গতকাল রাতে ওঁর বাবা বেশ কয়েকটা গান গেয়েছেন | অবশ্য নীলও সঙ্গীতের দিন রুক্মিণীর জন্য একটা গান গাইবেন |

একই সঙ্গে নীল স্বীকার করেছেন রুক্মিণীকে প্রথমবার দেখেই নাকি উনি ওঁর প্রেমে পড়ে যান | ওঁর কথায় যে মুহূর্তে ওকে দেখলাম তখন বুঝতে পারি ওই হলো সেই স্পেশাল ওয়ান | গত পাঁচ মাস রুক্মিণীর সঙ্গে সময় কাটিয়ে বুঝতে পেরেছি ও সব দিক দিয়েই পার্ফেক্ট | উনি আরো জানিয়েছেন গত পাঁচ মাসে মাত্র একদিন দুজন মিলে বাইরে ডিনার করতে গিয়েছিলেন | আর দুজনের কাছেই ওই দিন স্মরণীয় হয়ে থাকবে |

বিয়ের দিন নাকি ঘোড়ায় টানা রথে করে বিয়ের আসরে পৌঁছাবেন নীল | অন্যদিকে রুক্মিণী আসবেন পালকি করে | আন্দাজ করা যাচ্ছে পুরো ফিল্মি স্টাইলে সব কিছু হতে চলেছে | বিয়ের পর মুম্বাইতে নীলের বলিউডের বন্ধুদের জন্য একটা জমকালো পার্টির বন্দোবস্ত করা হয়েছে | কিন্তু বিয়ের কদিনের মধ্যেই ওঁকে ফিরতে হবে গোলমাল রিটার্নস ছবির শ্যুটিং এ | তাই আপাতত হানিমুনে যেতে পারবেন না ওঁরা |

