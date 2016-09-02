১৯৪৫-এর ১৮ আগস্ট তাইহোকু বিমান দুর্ঘটনাতেই মৃত্যু হয়েছিল সুভাষ চন্দ্র বোসের | দাবি করা হয়েছে ৬০ বছরের পুরনো এক জাপানি ক্ল্যাসিফায়েড রিপোর্টে | জাপ সরকারের এই নথি সম্প্রতি প্রকাশ্যে এসেছে লন্ডনে | ৭ পাতা জাপানি ভাষায় এবং ১০ পাতা ইংরেজি অনুবাদে ওই রিপোর্ট ১৯৫৬ সালের জানুয়ারিতে সম্পূর্ণ হয় | তারপর তা তুলে দেওয়া হয় ভারতীয় দূতাবাসের হাতে | ক্ল্যাসিফায়েড ফাইল হওয়ায় তা এতদিন খোলেনি কোনও পক্ষই |

রিপোর্টে বলা হয়েছে তাইওয়ান বিমান বন্দর থেকে ওড়ার কিছুক্ষণ পরেই বিমানের বাঁ দিকের ডানার কাছে প্রপেলার ভেঙে যায় | প্রায় ২০ মিটার উচ্চতা থেকে বিমানটি মাটিতে মুখ থুবড়ে পড়ে |

রিপোর্টে দাবি‚ নেতাজিকে যখন বের করে আনা হয় তখন তাঁর সর্বাঙ্গ জ্বলছে | কর্নেল হবিবুর রহমান এবং বিমানের অন্য যাত্রীরা দ্রুত তাঁর পোশাক খুলতে থাকেন | কিন্তু ততক্ষণে তিনি মারাত্মকভাবে দগ্ধ | দুপুর তিনটে নাগাদ তাঁকে ভর্তি করা হয় তাইপেই সেনা হাসপাতালের নানমোন শাখায় | সেখানেই সন্ধে সাতটা নাগাদ মৃত্যু হয় ৪৮ বছর বয়সী দেশনায়কের |

১৯৫৬ সালে জওহরলাল নেহরুর নির্দেশে গঠিত শাহনওয়াজ খানের নেতৃত্বে তদন্তকারী কমিটিও এই দাবিই করেছিল | তাকেই আরও জোরালো ভিত্তির উপর দাঁড় করাল এই জাপানি নথি |  

