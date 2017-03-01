বলিউডে পা দেওয়ার সময় থেকেই পরিনীতি চোপড়া এমন একজন অভিনেত্রী যিনি এখনো অবধি সিঙ্গল ট্যাগ বজায় রেখেছেন | অবশ্য ফিল্মমেকার মনীশ শর্মার সঙ্গে নাম জড়িয়ে অনেক গুজব শোনা গেছে |

কিন্তু পরিনীতি বা মনীশ দুজনের কেউই সম্পর্কের কথা মেনে নেন নি | তবে ইদানিং শোনা যাচ্ছে একজন নতুন পুরুষের নাকি আগমন ঘটেছে পরির জীবনে | কদিন আগে নায়িকা দুবাই গিয়েছিলেন | সেখানেই নাকি একজন পুরুষ বন্ধুর সঙ্গে দেখা যায় ওঁকে |

দুজনকে নাকি একে অপরের হাত ধরে ওখানকার একটা জনপ্রিয় শপিং মলে ঘুরতে দেখা গেছে | এমনকী একজন ভক্ত যখন পরিনীতির সঙ্গে সেলফি তোলার আব্দার করে তখন নাকি পরি তাকে ওঁদের একা ছেড়ে দেওয়ার অনুরোধ করেন | তবে ওই পুরুষ বন্ধুর পরিচয় জানা যায় নি | তবে এইটুকু নিশ্চিত উনি বি-টাউনের কেউ নন |

যদিও নায়িকার মুখপাত্র পুরো ব্যাপারটাকেই গুজব বলে উড়িয়ে দিয়েছেন | উনি একটা বিবৃতি জারি করেছেন যাতে লেখা আছে পরিনীতির জীবনে কোনো পুরুষের আগমন ঘটে নি |

পরিনীতিকে শেষবার রুপোলি পর্দায় ২০১৪-র মুক্তিপ্রাপ্ত ছবি কিল দিল এ দেখা যায় | ওঁকে আবার দেখা যাবে মেরি পেয়্যারি বিন্দু ছবিতে‚ যা চলতি বছরের মে মাসে মুক্তি পাওয়ার কথা | এই ছবিতে ওঁর বিপরীতে আছেন আয়ুষ্মান খুরানা |

