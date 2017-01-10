তৈমুর আলি খান‚ বয়স মাত্র তিন সপ্তাহ | কিন্তু হলে কী হবে‚ করিনা ও সইফের সন্তান জন্মানোর দিন থেকেই একজন সেলিব্রিটি হয়ে উঠেছে | এমনিতেই করিনা যখন থেকে প্রেগন্যান্ট হয়েছেন তখন থেকেই ওঁকে নিয়ে প্রায় রোজই কোন না কোনো খবর প্রকাশিত হয়েছে | তাই বলা যেতেই পারে জন্মানোর আগে থেকেই সইফ-করিনার সন্তান একজন মিনি সেলিব্রিটি হয়ে গিয়েছিল | তার ওপর তৈমুর নামের সুবাদে জন্মানোর পর থেকে সেও খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে আসে | এবং দ্বিতীয়ত তৈমুরের বেশ কিছু নকল ছবি সাড়া ফেলে দেয় ওয়েব দুনিয়ায় |

যাই হোক‚ হাসপাতাল থেকে বাড়ি ফেরার সময় সইফ পাশে করিনা এবং কোলে তৈমুরকে নিয়ে উপস্থিত সাংবাদিকদের দেখে হাত নাড়েন | কিন্তু তৈমুরের স্পষ্ট ক্লোজ আপ ছবি তুলতে পারেন নি কেউ | কিন্তু এইবার তৈমুরের ক্লোজ আপ ছবি প্রকাশ করলেন সইফের বোন সোহা আলি খান নিজে |

taimur-2তবে এটা একটা পেন্সিল স্কেচ | তৈমুরের পিসি সোহা আলি খান সইফের একটা ছবি শেয়ার করেন ইনস্টাগ্রামে | সেই ছবিতে দেখা যাচ্ছে সইফ তৈমুরের স্কেচ হাতে বসে আছেন | ছবি দেখে আন্দাজ করা যাচ্ছে কোনো পেশাদার আর্টিস্ট এই পেন্সিল স্কেচ এঁকছেন | সোহা ছবির ক্যাপশনে লেখেন এই ছবিটা তৈমুর আলি খানের প্রথম অফিসিয়াল ছবি হিসেবে ধরা হবে |

