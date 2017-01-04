নগদ ১ লক্ষ টাকা পারিশ্রমিক দিয়ে ঘটকের কাছ থেকে কনের সন্ধান পেয়েছিলেন মনু | নয়ডার লতিফপুর গ্রামে | পাত্রীর নাম গীতা | মন্দিরে গিয়ে তাঁকে বিয়ে করেন যুবক মনু |

দুজনের সংসার চলছিল লতিফপুর গ্রামে | রীতি অনুযায়ী মেয়েকে বাপের বাড়ি নিয়ে যেতে এলেন গীতার বাড়ির লোকজন | রবিবার তাঁদের সঙ্গে বাবা মায়ের কাছে যান গীতা | নববধূর সঙ্গে সব গয়না দিয়ে দিতে দ্বিধা করেননি মনু |

এরপর কথামতো স্ত্রীকে আনতে শ্বশুরবাড়ি যান মনু | এ বার টের পান কী হয়ে গেছে | কারণ গীতার বাড়ি বেবাক ফাঁকা | কেউ নেই সেখানে | মোবাইল নম্বরও সুইচড অফ | মনু বুঝতে পারেন তিনি প্রতারিত |

তাঁর অভিযোগ‚ গয়নার সঙ্গে নগদ টাকাও নিয়ে গেছে গীতা | স্থানীয় থানায় অভিযোগ দায়ের করেছেন মনু | পুলিশ অভিযুক্ত তরুণী এবং তার সঙ্গীদের সন্ধানে তল্লাশি করছে | পুলিশের ধারনা‚ এর পিছনে কোনও বড় প্রতারণা চক্র সক্রিয় |

এ যেন মনে করিয়ে দেয় সাদা কালো যুগে উৎপল দত্ত‚ সন্ধ্যা রায় অভিনীত সিনেমা ঠগিনীর কথা |

