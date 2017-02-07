বাংলার বীরভূম | বা দেশের রাজধানী দিল্লি | কোথাও নিরাপদ নয় নোবেল পুরস্কার | এ বার দিল্লিতে কৈলাস সত্যার্থীর বাড়ি থেকে খোয়া গেল নোবেল শান্তি পুরস্কারের রেপ্লিকা | মঙ্গলবার ভোরবেলা ডাকাতি হয় তাঁর বাসভবনে | এই মুহূর্তে আমেরিকায় আছেন তিনি |

২০১৪ সালে পাকিস্তানের মালালা ইউসুফজাইয়ের সঙ্গে যৌথভাবে নোবেল শান্তি পুরস্কারে ভূষিত হন সমাজসেবী কৈলাস সত্যার্থী | প্রোটোকোল অনুযায়ী তাঁকে প্রদত্ত আসল পুরস্কারটি আছে রাষ্ট্রপতি ভবনে | পুলিশের ধারনা‚ দুবৃত্তরা রেপ্লিকাকেই আসল নোবেল পুরস্কার বলে ভেবেছে | খতিয়ে দেখা হচ্ছে শুধু এর জন্যই তাঁর বাড়িতে ডাকাতি হয়েছে কিনা |

দক্ষিণ দিল্লির অভিজাত অলকানন্দা এলাকায় থাকেন কৈলাস | তাঁর বাড়িতে ডাকাতির ঘটনায় খোদ রাজধানীর নিরাপত্তা ব্যবস্থাই এখন প্রশ্নের মুখে | যুদ্ধকালীন তৎপরতায় এই চুরির অনুসন্ধান করছে পুলিশ |

প্রসঙ্গত ২০০৪ সালের ২৫ মার্চ ধরা পড়ে শান্তিনিকেতনে বিশ্বভারতীর সংগ্রহ্শালা থেকে খোয়া গিয়েছে রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুরকে প্রদত্ত নোবেল পুরস্কার | সঙ্গে খোয়া গিয়েছিল বিশ্বকবি ব্যবহৃত সোনার পকেট ঘড়ি‚ তাঁর স্ত্রী মৃণালিণী দেবীর সোনার বালা‚ বালুচরী শাড়ি‚ মহর্ষি দেবেন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুরের আংটি-সহ অন্যান্য দূর্মূল্য ঐতিহাসিক জিনিস | সেই রহস্যের কিনারা আজও অধরা |

১৯১৩ সালে রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুরের লাভ করা নোবেল পুরস্কার চুরি হতে সময় লেগেছে ৯১ বছর | কৈলাস সত্যার্থীর সম্মানিক ভূষণ খোয়া গেল মাত্র তিন বছরেই |

বোঝাই যাচ্ছে কী দ্রুততার সঙ্গে এগোচ্ছে অচ্ছে দিন-এর ভারতবর্ষ |

