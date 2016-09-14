পরাজিত বিল গেটস | হারালেন বিশ্বের ধনীতম ব্যক্তির আসন | তাঁকে টপকে ধনীতম ব্যক্তি হলেন স্পেনের আমান্সিও ওর্তেগা | তিনি ফ্যাশন ব্র্যান্ড জারা-র মালিক | তাঁর সম্পত্তির পরিমাণ এখন ৭৯.৫ বিলিয়ন ডলার | ভারতীয় মুদ্রায় ৫ লাখ ৩১ হাজার ৪৯৬ কোটি ৮৫ লাখ ২৫ হাজার টাকা | বিল গেটস-এর থেকে এক বিলিয়ন ডলার বেশি |

এতদিন ওর্তেগা ইউরোপের ধনীতম ব্যক্তি ছিলেন | এ বার হলেন সারা বিশ্বের | তবে শোনা যাচ্ছে অদূর ভবিষ্যতে তাঁর হাত থেকে ব্যবসার দায়িত্বভার গ্রহণ করবেন সুন্দরী কন্যা‚ ৩১ বছর বয়সী মার্তা | তার আগেই বিত্তের শীর্ষে পৌঁছলেন এক রেলকর্মীর ছেলে‚ ৮০ বছর বয়সী ওর্তেগা |

