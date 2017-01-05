সম্প্রতি একজন হ্যাকারের খপ্পরে পড়েন করিনা কাপুর খান | ২৬ বছরের সেন্ট্রাল রিসার্ভ পুলিশ ফোর্সের মনীশ কুমার করিনার ইনকাম ট্যাক্স অ্যাকাউন্ট হ্যাক করে এবং নায়িকার হয়ে ইনকাম ট্যাক্স রিটার্ন করে দেয় | পরে জানা যায় এই ব্যক্তি করিনার একজন পাগল ভক্ত এবং ওর মুখ্য উদেশ্য ছিল করিনার মোবাইল নাম্বার জোগাড় করা | অ্যাসিস্টেন্ট পুলিশ কমিশনার উমেশ গাউন্ড জানিয়েছেন কয়েকমাস আগে যখন করিনা ওঁর আই টি রিটার্ন ফাইল করতে যান তখন উনি জানতে পারেন ওঁর e-filing অ্যাকাউন্ট হ্যাক হয়েছে | উনি জানতে পারেন ওই হ্যাকার ওঁর হয়ে ইতিমধ্যেই আট লাখ টাকা আই টি রিটার্ন করেছে | এর পরে করিনার চ্যাটার্ড অ্যাকাউন্টেন্ট মুম্বাইয়ের সাইবার ক্রাইম শাখায় অভিযোগ জানান |

পরে মুম্বাই সাইবার ক্রাইমের হাতে ধরা পড়েছে মনীশ | মনীশের পোস্টিং ছত্তিশগড়ের নকশাল অধ্যুষিত এলাকায় ছিল | সে এর আগে তার সহকর্মীদের জন্য বেশ কয়েকবার আই টি ফাইল করেছে | তাই এই ব্যাপারে সে বেশ দক্ষ | পুলিশ তদন্ত করে জানতে পেরেছে শুধু করিনা নয় বলিউডের অন্তত আরো তিনজন অভিনেত্রীর প্যান কার্ডের ডিটেলস জানার চেষ্টা করেছে ওই ব্যক্তি | মনীশ পরিকল্পনা করেছিল প্যান কার্ডের ডিটেলস পেলে সে ওই তিন অভিনেত্রীরও ইনকাম ট্যাক্স অ্যাকাউন্ট হ্যাক করে তাঁদের আই টি রিটার্ন করে দেবে |

পুলিশ তদন্ত করে আরো জানতে পেরেছে মনীশ কুমার কয়েকমাস আগেও একবার করিনার অ্যাকাউন্ট হ্যাক করার চেষ্টা করেছিল | কিন্তু সেইবার সফল হয়নি সে | মনীশ পুলিশকে জানিয়েছে সে করিনার আজ অবধি সব কটা ছবি দেখেছে | এবং ওর থেকে বড় ভক্ত আর পাবেন না করিনা | শুধু তাই নয় ওই ব্যক্তির ফোনেও করিনার অসংখ্য ছবি পাওয়া গেছে | পুলিশ জানিয়েছেন এই খবরে বেশ ভয় পেয়ে গেছেন করিনা |

