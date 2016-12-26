ক্যাটরিনা কাইফ কোনদিনই দীপিকা পাড়ুকোনকে পছন্দ করতেন না | কারণটা সবারই জানা‚ রণবীর কাপুর | যাই হোক‚ দেখা যাচ্ছে শুধু ক্যাটরিনাই নয়‚ অনুষ্কা শর্মাও দীপিকাকে পছন্দ করেন না  | কফি উইথ করণএর গতকালের এপিসোডে উপস্থিত ছিলেন ক্যাটরিনা এবং অনুষ্কা | সেখানেই এই কথা প্রকাশ পায় |

করণ এই দুই সুন্দরীর জন্য একটা বিশেষ সেগমেন্টের বন্দোবস্ত করেছিলেন যার নাম দ্য কিস উইথ অর্জুন | অভিনেতা অর্জুন কাপুরকে ওঁদের দুজনের মাঝে বসিয়ে বিভিন্ন প্রশ্ন করেন করণ | অবশ্য শুধু প্রশ্ন নয় প্রশ্নের উত্তরও করণই দেন | খালি ক্যাটরিনা আর অনুষ্কা যদি সেই উত্তরের সঙ্গে একমত হন তাহলে অর্জুনের গালে চুমু খেতে হবে ওঁদের |

তাই যখন করণ ওঁদের প্রশ্ন করেন ওঁরা কোনদিন দীপিকাকে ভালো বন্ধু হিসেবে বিবেচনা করবেন কি না? তখন ক্যাটরিনা বা অনুষ্কা কেউ অর্জুনকে চুমু খেলেন না | উপরন্তু দুজনেই এমন মুখের ভাব করলেন যার থেকে স্পষ্ট হয়ে গেল ওঁরা দীপিকাকে কতটা অপছন্দ করেন  |

