দীপিকা পাড়ুকোনের প্রফেশনাল লাইফ যেমন সব সময় খবরের শিরোনামে থাকে তেমনি ওঁর ব্যক্তিগত জীবন নিয়ে কৌতূহলের শেষ নেই আম জনতার | আমরা সবাই জানি যে বেশ কয়েকবছর ধরেই রণবীর সিং আর উনি প্রেম করছেন | কিন্তু এখনো অবধি দুজনেই এই কথা স্বীকার করেন নি | যাই হোক‚ এর মাঝেই শোনা গেল দুজনের নাকি ব্রেক আপ হয়ে গেছে | কিন্তু সেই কথাকে ভুল প্রমান করে দিয়ে দীপ-বীরকে দেখা গেলো হাত ধরাধরি করে ‘XXX’-এর প্রেমিয়ারে আসতে |

এইসবের মাঝেই শোনা যাচ্ছে দীপিকা আর রণবীরের নাকি চুপিচুপি এনগেজমেন্ট হয়ে গেছে | আর এই বছরেই বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসবেন ওঁরা | কিন্তু সম্প্রতি একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে দীপিকা জানিয়ে দিয়েছেন এখনি বিয়ে করার ইচ্ছা নেই ওঁর |

সাক্ষাৎকারে ওঁকে প্রশ্ন করা হয় উনি ৩১-এ পা দিয়েছেন তাহলে এইবার কি বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসবেন উনি? উত্তরে দীপিকা জানান আমার মনে হয় না বয়সের সঙ্গে বিয়ের কোনো সম্পর্ক আছে | যে বিয়ে করবে সে যদি মনে করে সে বিয়ের জন্য তৈরি তখনি সে বিয়ে করবে | এর সঙ্গে বয়সের কোন সম্পর্ক নেই | আমি এমন অনেকেকে চিনি যারা ৪০-এর পর বিয়ে করেছে | আবার এমনও অনেকেকে দেখেছি যারা ২১-২২ বছরে বিয়ে করেছে | ব্যক্তিগতভাবে আমি এখনো বিয়ের জন্য তৈরি নই |

