অনেক ভাবনা চিন্তা করে সইফ আলি খান ও করিনা কাপুর খান তাদের সন্তানের নাম রাখেন তৈমুর আলি খান | কিন্তু এই নাম যে এমন বিতর্কের সৃষ্টি করবে তা ভাবতেও পারেননি ওঁরা | যাই হোক‚ সম্প্রতি সামনে এসেছে তৈমুরের আরেক নাম | এই নামেই নাকি আজকাল করিনা তাঁর ছেলেকে ডাকছেন |

একটি জনপ্রিয় সংবাদপত্রে প্রকাশিত খবর অনুযায়ী আজকাল করিনা নাকি তৈমুরকে লিটিল জন বলে সম্বোধন করছেন | অবশ্য শুধু করিনা নন‚ বাড়ির অন্য সদস্যরাও নাকি এই নামেই ডাকছে তৈমুরকে | তাহলে বেবো কি নাম বিতর্কের জেরে বাধ্য হয়ে ছেলের নাম পাল্টে দিলেন? এর উত্তর অবশ্য পাওয়া যায় নি | কিন্তু কদিন আগে সইফ কেন ছেলের নাম তৈমুর রেখেছেন সেই প্রসঙ্গে বলতে গিয়ে বলেছিলেন আমি জানি একজন হিংস্র তুর্কি রাজা ছিল | তার নাম তিমুর আর আমার ছেলের নাম তৈমুর | নামে কী যায় আসে | তিমুরের ছেলের নাম ছিল শাহরুখ‚ কই সেই ব্যপারে তো কেউ কিছু বলছে না? তৈমুর মানে লোহা | আমার আর করিনার তৈমুর নামের মানেটা দেখে এত ভালো লাগে তাই ছেলের নাম তৈমুর রাখার সিদ্ধান্ত নিই আমরা |

লিটল জন নামটা নিয়েও বিতর্কের সৃষ্টি হয় কি না সেটাই এখন দেখার |

আরও পড়ুন:  মেয়ে জাহ্নবীর সেলফি পোস্ট করা বন্ধ করে দিলেন শ্রীদেবী

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 1171

0 278