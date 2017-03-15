জল নয় | কাঁদলে এই কিশোরীর চোখ দিয়ে বের হয় পাথর | ফলে ইয়েমেনের এক প্রত্যন্ত গ্রামের বাসিন্দা সাদিয়া সালেহকে নিয়ে ছড়িয়েছে কুসংস্কারের গুজব | কাঁদলেই সাদিয়ার চোখ থেকে পড়তে থাকে ছোট ছোট পাথরকুচি |

প্রতিবেশীরা কেউ বলছেন, সাদিয়ার উপর অশুভ শক্তি ভর করেছে | কেউ আবার ভয় পাচ্ছেন, এটা কোনও মহামারীর লক্ষণ | চিকিৎসকরা বলছেন, সাদিয়া জটিল অসুখে আক্রান্ত | কিন্তু কী অসুখ, তা নিয়ে তাঁরা বিভ্রান্ত |

