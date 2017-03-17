বরুণ ধাওয়ান আর সিদ্ধার্থ মালহোত্রা আজকাল একে অপরের সঙ্গে লুকোচুরি খেলছেন | একজন কোনো অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থিত থাকলে অন্যজন তা সযত্নে এড়িয়ে চলছেন | ওঁদের দেখে একটা জিনিস স্পষ্ট‚ করণ জোহরের এই দুই স্টুডেন্টের মধ্যে কিছু একটা হয়েছে‚ এবং আগের মতো আর সম্পর্ক ভালো নেই ওঁদের | তাই বদ্রীনাথ কী দুলহনিয়া র সাকসেস পার্টিতে বরুণের গার্লফ্রেন্ড নাতাশা দালাল উপস্থিত থাকলেও সেখানে আসেননি সিদ্ধার্থ | যদিও উনি সেই সময় মুম্বাইতেই উপস্থিত ছিলেন |

এখানেই শেষ নয়‚ কয়েকদিন আগে ২৪ বছরে পা দেন আলিয়া ভট্ট | এই উপলক্ষ্যে একটা ছোট পার্টির আয়োজন করেন উনি | স্বাভাবিকভাবেই এই পার্টিতে উপস্থিত ছিলেন সিদ্ধার্থ | বরুণ নিমন্ত্রিত থাকলেও শেষ মুহূর্তে উনি এই পার্টি এড়িয়ে যান | এর পরেই স্পষ্ট হয়ে যায় যে বরুণ আর সিদ্ধার্থ একে অপরকে এড়িয়ে চলছেন |

কিছুদিন ধরেই গুজব শোনা যাচ্ছে আলিয়া আর বরুণের বন্ধুত্বে নাকি একেবারেই খুশি নন সিদ্ধার্থ | তাই উনি ওঁদের সঙ্গে দূরত্ব তৈরি করছেন | এতদিন এই গুজবে অনেকেই কান দেন নি | কিন্তু ধীরে ধীরে অনেকেই বিশ্বাস করতে শুরু করেছেন সত্যিই কিছু একটা হয়েছে বরুণ ও সিদ্ধার্থের মধ্যে |

আরও পড়ুন:  ছোটবেলার বন্ধু হৃতিক-ফারহানের সম্পর্ক আর আগের মতো নেই‚ কিন্তু কেন?

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 314

0 1175