উপকরণ

বেগুন – ৫০০ গ্রাম
পেঁয়াজ – ২ টি মাঝারি মাপের ডুমো করে কাটা
রসুন – ৮/১০ কোয়া
ক্যাপসিকাম – ১ টা
গোটা ধনে – ১ চা চামচ
হলুদ ও লঙ্কাগুঁড়ো – ১/৪ চা চামচ
টমেটো সস – ১ টেবিল চামচ

 

পদ্ধতি

কড়াতে সাদাতেল গরম করে ধনে ফোড়ন দিয়ে পেঁয়াজ দিতে হবে | পেঁয়াজ বাদামী হলে ক্যাপসিকাম দিতে হবে | একটু নেড়ে নিয়ে এতে বেগুন, রসুনকুচি, নুন, হলুদ ও লঙ্কাগুঁড়ো দিয়ে ভাজা না হওয়া পর্যন্ত রান্না করতে হবে | মিশ্রণটা ভালো করে রান্না হয়ে গেলে টমেটো সস দিয়ে নেড়েচেড়ে নামিয়ে নিতে হবে |

অর্পিতা
মহানগরের মিশেল চরিত্রের মতোই বিন্দাস মিশেল রান্না আড্ডাবাজ মধ্যবয়সী অর্পিতার | গাল ভরা স্বাদ! ব্যস! নো ইন্দো-খটোমটো নেম ড্রপিং |

1 COMMENT

  1. দেখতে তো বেশ সুন্দর! রান্নাটাও দেখছি বে-এ-শ সহজ।
    কিন্তু কই, খেতে তো পেলুম না! খেতে কেমন?

