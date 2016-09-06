যতক্ষণ আকাশে সূর্য | ততক্ষণ তিনি জলে | কেউ ওঠাতে পারবে না পুকুর থেকে | গত ২০ বছর ধরে এটাই জীবন বৃদ্ধা পাতুরানি ঘোষের | বর্ধমানের কাটোয়ার কাছে এক গ্রামের এই বাসিন্দার নাকি সূর্যের আলোয় সারা গায়ে জ্বলুনি হয় |

পাতুরানি আগে থাকতেন মুর্শিদাবাদে | তিন কুলে মেয়ে মিঠু ছাড়া কেউ নেই | বৃদ্ধ বয়সে এখন পাতুরানির বাস মেয়ের শ্বশুরবাড়িতেই | সকাল হলেই বৃদ্ধা ডুব দেন গ্রামের পুকুরে | যতক্ষণ না সুয্যি পাটে যাচ্ছে ততক্ষণ পাতুরানি ডুবে থাকেন বুকজলে | ডাঙায় উঠলেই নাকি বুক ধড়ফড় করে | সারা গা জ্বলতে শুরু করে | পুকুরের জলে মেলে গভীর প্রশান্তি |

শুধু মাছের মতো জলে ডুবে দিন কাটানোই নয় | পাতুরানি কিছু খানও না | মাসে হয়তো দুবার ভাত খান | অন্যসময় খুদকুড়ো | হলেও হল | না হলেও ক্ষতি নেই | কারণ তাঁর খিদেই পায় না !

অথচ বৃদ্ধা কিন্তু দিব্যি সুস্থ | বিশেষ শারীরিক সমস্যাও নেই | চিকিৎসকরা মনে করেন‚ পাতুরানি শারীরিক ভাবে সুস্থ | তিনি মনোরোগের শিকার | সেটাই এই আজব আচরণের কারণ |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 25

0 46