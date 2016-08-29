অলিম্পিক্সের পদকের জন্য জীবনপণ করতেও দ্বিধা করেন না অ্যাথলিটরা | কিন্তু সেই পদকই এক কথায় নীলামে দিয়ে দিলেন পোলিশ ডিসকাস থ্রোয়ার পায়োত্র ম্যালাচৌস্কি | কারণ তাঁর মনে হয়েছে একটা শিশুর জীবনের থেকে বড় কোনও কিছুই হতে পারে না | তাই নিজের রুপোর পদক তিনি তুলেছেন নীলামে | যাতে ছোট্ট ওলেক নতুন ভাবে বাঁচতে পারে |

তিন বছরের ওলেক ভর্তি নিউ ইয়র্কের এক হাসপাতালে | তার চোখে ক্যান্সার | ওলেকের মায়ের আর্তি ভরা চিঠি পৌঁছয় ম্যালাচৌস্কির কাছে | ছেলের চিকিৎসায় অর্থ সাহায্য প্রার্থনা করে |

এরপর আর দুবার ভাবেননি ৩৩ বছর বয়সী ম্যালাচৌস্কি | গলা থেকে খুলে দিয়ে দিয়েছেন রিও অলিম্পিক্সে পাওয়া ডিসকাস থ্রোয়িং-এ রুপোর পদক | তাঁর কথায়‚ তিনি স্বর্ণপদকের লক্ষ্যে অলিম্পিক্সে গিয়েছিলেন | পেয়েছেন রুপোর পদক | কিন্তু ওলেকের জন্য সেই মেডেল দান করে এ বার যা পেলেন‚ সেই অনুভূতি স্বর্ণপদক লাভের থেকে অনেক গভীর |

