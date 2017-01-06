ওম পুরীর মৃত্যুতে শোকের ছায়া নেমে এসেছে বলিউডে | প্রখ্যাত এই অভিনেতা শুক্রবার সকালে হৃদরোগে আক্রান্ত হয়ে শেষ নিঃশ্বাস ত্যাগ করেন | প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদী থেকে ইন্ডাস্ট্রির অনেকেই শোক বার্তা পাঠিয়েছেন | তবে অভিনেত্রী শাবানা আজমি (১৪ টি ছবিতে ওম পুরীর সঙ্গে কাজ করেছেন ) এখনো মানতে পারছেন না উনি আর নেই |

শাবানা‚ ওম পুরীর সঙ্গে অসংখ্যবার রুপোলি পর্দা শেয়ার করেছেন | বেশ কিছু ক্লাসিক ছবিতে অভিনয়ের জাদুতে বিমোহিত করেছেন দর্শককে | যে ছবিগুলোতে ওঁদের একসঙ্গে দেখা গেছে সেগুলো হলো মৃত্যুদন্ড (১৯৯৭)‚ মুহাফিজ (১৯৯৪)‚ ধারাভি (১৯৯৩)‚ অন্তর্নাদ (১৯৯২)‚ দিশা (১৯৯১)‚ সুস্মান (১৯৮৮)‚ পার (১৯৮৫)‚ স্পর্শ (১৯৮৪)‚ মান্ডি (১৯৮৩)‚ আলবার্ট পিন্টো কো গুসসা কিঁউ আতা হ্যায় (১৯৮১) ইত্যাদি |

এখানেই শেষ নয় | ওঁরা দুজন বেশ কয়েকটা হলিউডের ছবিতেও অভিনয় করেছেন একসঙ্গে | যেমন‚ দ্য রিলাকটেন্ট ফান্ডামেন্টালিস্ট (২০১৩)‚ ইন কাস্টডি (১৯৯৪) আর সিটি অফ জয় (১৯৯২) |

শাবানা টুইট করে শোকবার্তা প্রকাশ করেন | উনি লেখেন ওম পুরী ! তুমি আমাদের খুব তাড়াতাড়ি ছেড়ে চলে গেলে তোমার সঙ্গে কাটানো সব মুহূর্তের কথা মনে পড়ে যাচ্ছে‚ আমরা একসঙ্গে হেসেছি‚ ঝগড়াও করেছি.. সব মনে রাখবো আমি |

একই সঙ্গে উনি টুইট করে কোথায় এবং কটার সময় ওম পুরীর শেষকৃত্য সম্পন্ন হবে তাও জানিয়েছেন |

