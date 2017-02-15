মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর মসনদে বসা হল না | আপাতত হাজতবাসই করতে হবে ভি কে শশীকলাকে | অসুস্থতার দোহাই দিয়ে সময় চেয়েছিলেন সুপ্রিম কোর্টের কাছে | কিন্তু AIADMK-এর জেনারেল সেক্রেটারির সেই আর্জি খারিজ হয়ে গেছে | অগত্যা আত্মসমর্পণের উদ্দেশে চেন্নাই থেকে ব্যাঙ্গালোরের পথে শশীকলা |

বুধবার সকালে চেন্নাইয়ের অভিজাত Poes Garden-এ প্রয়াত জয়ললিতার বাসভবন থেকে বেরিয়ে শশীকলা যান মেরিনা সৈকতে | ফুল দিয়ে শ্রদ্ধা জানান প্রয়াত মুখ্যমন্ত্রী তথা তাঁর অভিন্নহৃদয় বন্ধুকে | জয়ললিতার সমাধিতে মৃদুস্বরে কিছু বলেন শশীকলা | দেখে মনে হয়‚ যেন কোনও শপথ নিলেন | উপুড় হয়ে প্রণাম করেন তিনবার |

জয়ললিতার সমাধিতে মিনিট দশেক সময় কাটিয়ে শশীকলা যান রামাপুরমে‚ দলের প্রতিষ্ঠাতা প্রয়াত নেতা এমজিআর-এর বাসভবনে | সেখানে রামচন্দ্রণের প্রতিকৃতির সামনে প্রার্থনা করেন তিনি | তারপর ফের রওনা দেন ব্যাঙ্গালোরের পথে |

আয়ের সঙ্গে সঙ্গতিবিহীন সম্পত্তি কেলেঙ্কারিতে সুপ্রিম কোর্টে দোষী প্রমাণিত শশীকলা বুধবারই আদালতে আত্মসমর্পণ করবেন | এরপর মেডিক্যাল চেক আপ সম্পন্ন হলে তাঁর জায়গা হবে পরপ্পনা অগ্রহর জেলের মহিলা সেলে | তবে আম্মার মতো চিন্নাম্মার গলাতেও একই সুর‚ যেখানেই থাকবেন উনি দলের কথাই ভাববেন |

আরও পড়ুন:  সিন্ধু সভ্যতার সময় থেকে হয়ে আসা প্রাচীন জল্লিকট্টু ঠিক কীরকম খেলা ?

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 170

0 1241