এভাবেও ফিরে আসা যায় | দেখিয়ে দিলেন জন ভালভারদে | অতীতের এই খুনের আসামি আগামী মাসে জয়েন করতে চলেছেন একটি সংস্থার সিইও হিসেবে |

১৯৯১ সালে পয়েন্ট ব্ল্যাঙ্ক রেঞ্জ থেকে এক ফোটোগ্রাফারকে গুলি করেছিলেন ২১ বছর বয়সী জন | সেই ফোটোগ্রাফার অভিযুক্ত ছিলেন জনের প্রেমিকাকে ধর্ষণের দায়ে |

পরবর্তী কালে কারাবন্দি থেকেই জন বি.এ এবং এম.এ উত্তীর্ণ হন | পাশাপাশি‚ নিরক্ষর কয়েদিদের লেখাপড়া শেখান | কাজ করেন এডস-এর বিরুদ্ধে সচেতনতা প্রসারে | ২০০৮ সালে প্যারোলে মুক্তি পান জন |

গত ৮ বছরে বিভিন্ন এনজিও-তে কাজ করেন তিনি | আগামী মাসে যোগ দেবেন YouthBuild USA Inc. সংস্থায় | বিশ্ব জুড়ে এই সংস্থা কাজ করে পিছিয়ে পড়া অনগ্রসর তরুণ প্রজন্মের জন্য | যাতে তারা পায়ের নিচে দাঁড়াবার মতো শক্ত জমি খুঁজে পায় | যেমন ভাবে পেয়েছেন জন নিজে | সিইও হয়ে সেটাই শেখাবেন তিনি | নিজের উপর বিশ্বাস না হারাতে |

