Onions to be sold free of cost

যে পেঁয়াজের নামে (আসলে দামে) গত বছরও আম আদমির চোখে জল আসছিল সেই পেয়াঁজই এবার মিলবে একেবারে বিনে পয়সায় | দেবে সরকার | অতিরিক্ত ফলন আর তারপর অতিবৃষ্টির জেরে এই সিদ্ধান্ত | এমনটাই ঠিক করেছে মধ্যপ্রদেশ সরকার |

ক্রমাগত ভারী বৃষ্টির ফলে পচতে শুরু করেছে মজুত রাখা পেঁয়াজ | এখন পর্যন্ত গুদামেই নষ্ট হয়ে গিয়েছে প্রায় ৩.২৮ কুইন্টাল‚ যার মূল্য প্রায় ৩০ কোটি টাকা | গত জুন মাসে মুখ্যমন্ত্রী শিবরাজ সিং চহ্বানের নির্দেশে চাষীদের কাছ থেকে ৬টাকা/কেজি দরে কেনা হয়েছিল ১০.৪ কুইন্টাল পেঁয়াজ | কিন্তু মজুত রাখার জন্য যথেষ্ট স্টোরেজের ব্যবস্থা না থাকায় পচন ধরতে শুরু করেছে সেই পেঁয়াজে |

এই পরিস্থিতে থেকে উদ্ধার পেতেই এমন সিদ্ধান্ত | রাজ্যের ফেয়ার প্রাইস শপ গুলি থেকে নামমাত্র এক টাকা কিলো দরে বা কার্যত বিনামূল্যে পেঁয়াজ বেচবে রাজ্য | এই এক টাকা থেকে অন্তত পরিবহন খরচটুকু তোলার চেষ্টায় আছে রাজ্য‚ জানিয়েছেন মধ্যপ্রদেশ রাজ্য কো-অপারেটিভ মার্কের্টিং ফেডারেশনের জেনারেল ম্যানেজার (প্রোকিওরমেন্ট) যোগেশ যোশী |

