শিবমন্দিরে নওয়াজ শরিফ | পাকিস্তানের প্রধনমন্ত্রী বুধবার হাজির ছিলেন কাটাস রাজ মন্দিরে | পাকিস্তানের পাঞ্জাব প্রদেশের এই মন্দির ৯০০ বছরের প্রাচীন | তাঁর হাতে উদ্বোধন হল মন্দিরের সংস্কারপর্ব | শরিফের এই পদক্ষেপ দেশের সংখ্যালঘুদের কাছে বিশেষ বার্তা বয়ে নিয়ে যাবে বলে মনে করা হচ্ছে |

প্রসঙ্গত‚ ইসলামাবাদ থেকে প্রায় ১১০ কিমি দূরে কাটাস রাজ মন্দিরের পৌরাণিক গুরুত্ব অসীম | প্রচলিত বিশ্বাস হল‚ সতীর মৃত্যুশোকে মহাদেবের চোখের জল থেকে সৃষ্টি হয় দুই হ্রদের | একটি রাজস্থানের পুষ্কর | অন্যটি কাটাস | যেটি এখন পড়ে পাকিস্তানের পাঞ্জাব প্রদেশে | সেই হ্রদের পাশেই মহাদেবের মন্দির | যা নির্মিত হয়েছিল হিন্দু শাহি রাজবংশের আমলে |

