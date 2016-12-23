paneer-recipe-ingredients

 

উপকরণ

পনির -২০০ গ্রাম
নুন দিয়ে সেদ্ধ করা টুকরো করা আলু – ৩-৪ টে
টমেটো টুকরো করা – ১টা বড়
হিং – ১/২ চামচ
কসুরি মেথি – ১ চা চামচ
লঙ্কাগুঁড়ো, হলুদগুঁড়ো ও নুন আন্দাজমতো

 

প্রণালী

তেলে হিং ও কসুরি মেথি ফোড়ন দিয়ে টমেটো, নুন ও হলুদ দিতে হবে | একটু কষে ২৫ গ্রাম মতো পনির মাখা দিয়ে মিনিট ৫ নাড়াচাড়া করার পর আলু ও পনির টুকরো দিয়ে আরো ৫ মিনিট কষিয়ে জল দিতে হবে | একটু ফোটার পর অল্প চিনি এবং ইচ্ছে হলে একটু ঘি দিয়ে নামিয়ে নিলেই তৈরি পনির সহজিয়া |

অর্পিতা
মহানগরের মিশেল চরিত্রের মতোই বিন্দাস মিশেল রান্না আড্ডাবাজ মধ্যবয়সী অর্পিতার | গাল ভরা স্বাদ! ব্যস! নো ইন্দো-খটোমটো নেম ড্রপিং |

