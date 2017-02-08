আর পাঁচটা ফুচকাওয়ালার মতো তাকেও ঘিরে থাকত ক্রেতারা | আহমেদাবাদের লাল দরওয়াজা এলাকায় বিকেল হলেই গুটি গুটি পায়ে এসে জমতেন ফুচকামোদীরা |

কিন্তু কোথায় যেন একটা খটকা | অন্য জায়গার ফুচকার মতো লাগত না স্থানীয় চেতন মারওয়াড়ির বিক্রি করা ফুচকা | তেঁতুলজলটার স্বাদে কিছু একটা অন্যরকম আছে | কিন্তু কী‚ সেটাই বোঝা যেত না |

যাঁরা প্রায়ই খেতেন ফুচকা‚ নিশ্চিত হয়ে যান টকজলে কিছু একটা মেশানো হয় যাতে স্বাদ হয় তীব্র কষাটে | সঙ্গে থাকে একটা কটু গন্ধ | দিনের বিক্রিবাটা শেষে চেতন নাকি বাড়তি টকজল ঢেলে দিতেন রাস্তায় | এতে রাস্তারও ক্ষতি হতে থাকে |

চেতনের বিরুদ্ধে ২০০৯ সালে অভিযোগ দায়ের করা হল পুরসভায় | ফুচকা ও টকজলের নমুনা পরীক্ষাগারে পাঠিয়ে জানা যায় তেঁতুলজলে আছে অক্সালিক অ্যাসিড | যা নাকি টয়লেট ক্লিনার তৈরির প্রধান উপকরণ |

দীর্ঘ ৮ বছর ধরে শুনানি চলার পরে রায় দিল আহমেদাবাদের বিশেষ আদালত | সাত মাসের জেল হয়েছে চেতনের | সে পাল্টা ক্ষমাভিক্ষাও করতে পারে | কিন্তু সেই আবেদন হলে নামঞ্জুর হওয়ার সম্ভাবনাই বেশি |

