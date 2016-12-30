Papaya Chaat Recipe

papaya-chaat-ingredientsউপকরণ

দই – ১০০গ্রাম
পেঁপে – ১/৪ ভাগ
আদাকুচি – ১ চামচ
নুন ও চিনি – আন্দাজমত
পেঁয়াজ – ১টা (ছোট)
কাঁচালংকা – ১টা

প্রণালী

পেঁপে ও পেঁয়াজ সরু সরু করে কুচি করে কেটে নিতে হবে | তারপর একে একে সব উপকরণ দিয়ে ভালো করে মেখে নিলেই তৈরি দই পেঁপের চাট | একটু বিটনুন ছড়িয়ে দিলে আরো ভালো লাগবে |

অর্পিতা
অর্পিতা
মহানগরের মিশেল চরিত্রের মতোই বিন্দাস মিশেল রান্না আড্ডাবাজ মধ্যবয়সী অর্পিতার | গাল ভরা স্বাদ! ব্যস! নো ইন্দো-খটোমটো নেম ড্রপিং |

NO COMMENTS

fourteen − seven =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 10

0 78