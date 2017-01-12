পরোটা থেকে পাও ভাজি | জবরদস্ত বানায় তাঁর হাত | আবার সেই হাতই অবলীলায় মাঠের বাইরে পাঠিয়ে দেয় ক্রিকেট বল | খাবার বেচা সেরে খেলতেন গলি ক্রিকেট | এ বার খেলবেন জাতীয় দলের হয়ে | তিনি হানন খান |

বালুচিস্তানের প্রত্যন্ত কিলা আবদুল্লা গ্রামের বাসিন্দা হানন এখন থাকেন করাচিতে | রাস্তায় পরোটা‚ পাও ভাজি বেচেন | একটা হোটেলে খাবার পাঠানোর বরাত পেয়েছেন | সেখানেই নিয়মিত যায় তাঁর খাবার | দোকান বন্ধ করেই হানন ছুটতেন গলিতে ক্রিকেট খেলতে |

সেখানেই তাঁকে মারকুটে ব্যাটসম্যান হিসেবে আবিষ্কার করে কোয়েট্টা গ্ল্যাডিয়েটর্স | পাকিস্তান সুপার লিগ বা PSL-এর ফ্র্যাঞ্চাইজি হিসেবে তারা অলিগলিতে অনুসন্ধান করত উঠতি প্রতিভা |

ঘরোয়া ক্রিকেটে অসাধারণ পারফরম্যান্স হাননকে এনে দিয়েছে জাতীয় দলের দোরগোড়ায় | পাকিস্তানের জাতীয় টি-২০ দলে অন্তর্ভুক্ত হয়েছেন তিনি | ময়দানে নামতে পারেন জাতীয় দলের হয়ে |

আগামী ১৪ ও ১৫ জানুয়ারি লাহোরের গদ্দাফি স্টেডিয়ামে মালয়েশিয়ার বিরুদ্ধে টি-২০ ম্যাচ খেলবে পাকিস্তান | সেখানেই জাতীয় দলের ওপেনার হয়ে খেলতে নামতে পারেন  পাওভাজি ওয়ালা হানন |

