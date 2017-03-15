ছেলেকে স্কুলে যেতে দেখে ইচ্ছে হয় বাবা মায়েরও | পড়াশোনা শেষ করার | কিন্তু স্কুলেই বা ভর্তি নেবে কেন প্রাপ্ত বয়স্কদের ! শেষে বহু কাঠখড় পুড়িয়ে স্কুলে ভর্তি হতে পারলেন রানাঘাটের বলরাম ও কল্যাণী মণ্ডল |  আড়ংঘাটা হাজরাপুর স্কুল | প্রধানশিক্ষকের বিশেষ উদ্যোগে |

২০১৪ সালে বলরাম এবং তার পরের বছর মাধ্যমিক পাশ করলেন কল্যাণী | পরের কয়েক বছর ধরে অক্লান্ত পরিশ্রম | ছেলের সঙ্গে উচ্চমাধ্যমিক পরীক্ষায় বসবেন বলে | সেই স্বপ্ন পূর্ণ হল | এ বছর ছেলে বিপ্লবের সঙ্গে উচ্চমাধ্যমিক পরীক্ষা দিচ্ছেন ৪৩ বছর বয়সী কৃষিজীবী বলরাম ও ৩৩ বছর বয়সী গৃহবধূ কল্যাণী | নিজের পড়া সামলানোর পাশাপাশি বিপ্লবই মূলত পড়িয়েছে বাবা-মাকে | একজন প্রতিবেশী সাহায্য করেছেন ইংরেজির সিলেবাসে |

ছেলের সঙ্গে বাবা মাকে স্কুলে যেতে দেখে অনেকেই টিপ্পনি কেটেছে | কিন্তু হার মানেননি বলরাম-কল্যাণী | উচ্চশিক্ষিত আত্মীয় পরিজনরা সম্পর্ক রাখতে চান না তাঁদের সঙ্গে | সেই হীনমন্যতা কাটিয়ে উঠতে দৃঢ় সঙ্কল্পবদ্ধ এই দম্পতি | হাতিয়ার কালি কলম মন |

( ব্যবহৃত ছবি প্রতীকী )

