পরিনীতি চোপড়া সম্প্রতি দুবাইতে ছুটি কাটাতে গিয়েছেন | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে প্রায় রোজই উনি ওইখানকার বিভিন্ন ছবি পোস্ট করেন | কিন্তু সব ছবির মধ্যে ওঁর পোস্ট করা একটা ভিডিও ঝড় তুলেছে ইন্টারনেটে | কারণ ওই ভিডিওতে দেখা যাচ্ছে উনি দুবাইয়ের সি-বিচে হাঁটছেন আর ওঁর মাথায় ছাতা ধরে আছে অন্য এক ব্যক্তি | শুধু তাই নয়‚ সেই ব্যক্তির পিঠে বেশ কয়েকটা ব্যাগ | তার মধ্যে একটা মেয়েদের হ্যান্ডব্যাগও আছে | আন্দজ করা হচ্ছে যেটা পরিনীতির |

এই ভিডিও পরিনীতি ইনস্টাগ্রামে মঙ্গলবার সন্ধ্যায় পোস্ট করেন | কিন্তু খানিক্ষণের মধ্যেই ঝাঁঝালো মন্তব্যে ভরে ওঠে ওঁর মিডিয়া পেজ | বাধ্য হেয়ে খানিক পরে উনি এই ভিডিও ডিলিট করে দেন |

এই ভিডিও নিয়ে যে এত বিতর্ক হবে তা ভাবতেও পারেন নি পরিনীতি | একজন ব্যঙ্গ করে লেখেন নিজের ছাতা নিজে ধরলে তোমার স্টার ইমেজ নষ্ট হবে না | অন্য একজন লেখেন ছাতাটার বোধহয় ১০০ কেজি ওজন |

ভিডিও ডিলিট করলে কী হবে ততক্ষণে যা ক্ষতি হওয়ার হয়ে গিয়েছে | অনেকেই ভিডিওর স্ক্রিন শট নিয়ে রেখেছিল | ফলে ওঁকে নিয়ে বিরূপ মন্তব্য চলতেই থাকে |

NO COMMENTS

19 + sixteen =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 15

0 16